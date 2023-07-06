Man ends life due to pressure from wife and in-laws

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the harassment of his wife and her parents, a man committed suicide. Molugu Venkata Reddy, a private employee, is staying at Pochammagudi in Kushaiguda. He is survived by his wife Kalyani and two daughters aged seven and two. Venkat Reddy's mother is also living with him.

Recently, a dispute broke out between the couple over the issue of separation. Due to this, his wife went away to her native place in Warangal two months ago. On July 2, she took her parents to her husband's house and got into a fight. She pressured her husband to send his mother out of the house and write the property in the name of the children.

Venkat Reddy was under pressure that if she kept complaining about this matter, the family's reputation would be lost. He warned her that he would take an extreme step if she did not listen to him.

Venkat Reddy’s mother shifted him hospital where he died on Wednesday. Police registered a case on the complaint of the deceased's sister and started investigation.