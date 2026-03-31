Man held for raping physically challenged woman

The Hyderabad police arrested a person for sexual assault on a dumb and physically challenged woman at Hasan Nagar, Attapur.

The arrested person was identified as Mohammed Aqeel (35), who works as a labourer in Plastic Bottles Company.

According to police, Aqeel is the cousin of complainant. The accused used to frequently visit his sister’s house located in Hasan Nagar, Attapur. The complainant is also residing at Hasan Nagar, along with family (husband, father-in-law, victim (sister-in-law), and the minor daughter. The victim is a deaf and physically challenged.

S Sreenivas, DCP Rajendranagar said on March 28, at 9 am, the complainant left the house as she was called by her neighbour, leaving the victim alone in the house. Taking advantage of the situation, Aqeel entered the house, closed the door, and approached the victim. He forcibly removed the clothes and raped her.

After that, the complainant returned to her house and found the gate latch open. On entering the house, she found the victim in a distressed condition without clothes and also noticed the accused present inside the house. On seeing, the accused hastily wore his pants and admitted his mistake, apologising for his act.

Enraged by the incident, the victim assaulted him and escaped from the scene. Victim, through signs and gestures, indicated that the accused had entered the house after complainant left and forcibly committed sexual assault on her.

Thus, the investigation clearly establishes a prima facie case against the accused Aqeel for having committed the offence punishable U/s 64(2)(f)(k) of BNS, says the DCP.