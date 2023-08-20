Man in London tries to kill wife in Hyd with poison, mother-in-law dead

All the six who were involved in the conspiracy were arrested in different parts of the city on Friday and sent behind bars. The police said that they will also arrest Sirisha's husband as well

In order to get rid of his wife, a man conducted a poison experiment from London on his wife who had come to Hyderabad for her brother's wedding while staying away from him due to personal reasons. The mother-in-law lost her life due to this experiment.

According to the police regarding this sensational case, Dr Shirisha from Miyapur got married to software engineer M Ajithkumar in 2018. After that they settled in London. After the birth of their daughter, Shirisha lodged a complaint with the London police as differences between the two escalated. Since then they have been living separately.

After complaining to the police about him, the husband, who developed a grudge against his wife, wanted to kill her and the entire family. He convinced Vinodkumar, who works with him in London.

Bhavanishankar, Ashok, Gopinath who were in Hyderabad conspired with the accused Ajith's friend and Shirisha's relative Purnender Rao. In this order, everyone took the opportunity of Shirisha's coming to Hyderabad with her daughter for her brother's marriage and implemented the plan together. The apartment watchman's son Ramesh was given some cash and kept a watchful eye on the house.

As part of the execution of the plan, in the early morning of June 25, three persons went to the house of Sirisha's parents with poison injections. However, as that attempt failed, another plan was drawn up. This time, the delivery boy handed over sample packets of poisoned spice powders, turmeric and chillies.

Six people in the house fell ill after using them in curries. Dr. Sirisha's mother Umamaheswari died in this process on July 5. Illness was thought to be the cause of her death. However, the conspiracy was uncovered when Sirisha, her father, brother, sister-in-law and another female relative became suspicious after losing touch in their legs and hands and underwent blood tests.

Shirisha filed a complaint at Miyapur police station on Thursday after finding samples of poison in her blood.

When the police registered the case, after examining the CCTV footages of Shirisha's house, they detained and interrogated the son of the watchman of the apartment, Ramesh, and the whole situation came to light.

All the six who were involved in the conspiracy were arrested in different parts of the city on Friday and sent behind bars. The police said that they will also arrest Sirisha's husband, Ajith Kumar, who is the main accused in London.