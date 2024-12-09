Just In
Man Injured in Suicide Attempt from Uppal Skywalk, Stable Condition
A man was hurt while trying to take his own life by jumping from the Uppal skywalk on Monday. He suffered injuries but is in stable condition.
The 42-year-old man from Bhavani Nagar was reportedly troubled by personal issues and chose to end his life. He climbed the skywalk and jumped, but because of the low height, he only got hurt.
Motorists and pedestrians who saw the event quickly came to help him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment right away.
The police are looking into the matter.
