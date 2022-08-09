  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Man jumps out of car after fire breaks out from car engine in Hyd

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a miraculous incident, a car driver managed to come out of the car after it caught fire. The incident took place at Narsingi on Monday night.

Hyderabad: In a miraculous incident, a car driver managed to come out of the car after it caught fire. The incident took place at Narsingi on Monday night.

According to the sources, the driver was on his way from Narsingi towards the Hyderabad when the incident took place near Maisamma temple on Narsingi road.

The driver, on noticing smoke from the engine panicked and crashed into the divider and jumped out. The fire soon engulfed the vehicle.

Local residents doused the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher and water.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X