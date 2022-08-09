Man jumps out of car after fire breaks out from car engine in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a miraculous incident, a car driver managed to come out of the car after it caught fire. The incident took place at Narsingi on Monday night.

According to the sources, the driver was on his way from Narsingi towards the Hyderabad when the incident took place near Maisamma temple on Narsingi road.

The driver, on noticing smoke from the engine panicked and crashed into the divider and jumped out. The fire soon engulfed the vehicle.

Local residents doused the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher and water.