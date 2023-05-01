Man Ki Baat is a revolution says Governor Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said Prime Minister’s ‘Man Ki Baat’ showcased diverse stories and created a revolution attracting millions of people and touched their hearts.

The Governor watched the special screening of the 100th episode at Raj Bhavan along with those who had figured in PM’s Man Ki Baat in the previous episodes. Later talking to them, she said: ‘Mann Ki Baat’ personifies the celebration of India’s spirit and had become a mass movement because of the vision of the Prime Minister.

“People of the country are gifted to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who encourages the achievers and inspires many through his Mann ki Baat,” she said.



Recalling the mentions of extraordinary achievements of ordinary people in Mann Ki Baat, the Governor said the PM has this exceptional quality to connect and communicate with the people. “He is the only leader who have communicated with over 100 crore people through his Mann Ki Baat,” she said.

It is not only an expression of PM’s thoughts but also the expression of expectations of the people. “The PM reaches out to people from the bottom of his heart and his words become a people’s movement,” she added.

The Governor said when PM mentioned about Swachh Bharat Mission in his first Mann Ki Baat in 2014, about 75 lakh students and 40,000 organisations participated in the cleanliness movement and 2.5 crore children participated in the drawing competition on Swachh Bharat Mission.

She said she would donate books to the library of K Vithalacharya, who was praised by the Prime Minister in his programme for setting up a library for children in his village which now has about two lakh books.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, PIB Additional Director Shruti Patil referred to the recent survey conducted by IIM Rohtak on Mann Ki Baat and said the data obtained shows that the programme had positively influenced the citizens.

The survey said 73 per cent feel optimistic about the country's progress, 60 per cent have shown interest in working for nation building and 63 per cent feel that their approach towards the government has become positive.