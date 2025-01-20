Man Killed in Bike Accident While Escaping Street Dogs in Maheshwaram

A 28-year-old man was killed, and his brother was injured when their motorbike skidded while trying to escape a pack of street dogs in Maheshwaram on Saturday night.

Vadde Venkatesh, a resident of DG Thanda in Maheshwaram, and his brother had gone to watch a movie in Thukkuguda. On their way back home, as they reached Maheshwaram gate, a pack of street dogs began chasing them. While attempting to avoid the dogs, the bike lost control and skidded, said Maheshwaram Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan.

Venkatesh fell off the bike and suffered severe injuries, dying on the spot. His brother fractured his leg and is recovering in the hospital. A case has been filed.