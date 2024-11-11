Man kills brother-in-law over financial disputes

Hyderabad: A man killed his brother-in-law over financial issues at Vattepally under Mailardevpally police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased, Mohammed Saif (30), also known as Saber, lived with his family, which includes his wife, three daughters, and a son. A year ago, the accused, Ismail, an auto driver, took a hand loan of Rs 1 lakh from Saif and failed to repay it. However, disputes arose over the issue of repayment of the amount.

On Saturday night, Saif called Ismail to discuss the issue. After arriving at Shama Colony, Ismail spoke to Saif and led him a short distance away from his house. “Ismail took a boulder lying on the road and hurled it at Saif, who suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,” said ACP P Srinivas of Rajendranagar.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered. The suspect was later apprehended and is being interrogated.