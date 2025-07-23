Man loses Rs 1.72 lakh in fake RTA challan app scam

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old man in Hyderabad has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 1.72 lakh after downloading a deceptive mobile application disguised as an official transport department app.

According to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), the incident unfolded on 16 July when the victim received a WhatsApp message containing an APK file named “RTA CHALLAN.APK”. Believing it to be a genuine application for checking traffic challans, he proceeded to download and install the file, unknowingly compromising his personal data.

Two days later, on 18 July, the victim started receiving alerts of unauthorised debits from his HDFC bank account. He attempted to halt the transactions but soon realised his mobile phone had been remotely accessed. Furthermore, all incoming calls to his number had been secretly forwarded to an unknown number.

Although he managed to disable the call forwarding and regain control of his device, a total of Rs 1,72,625 had already been withdrawn from his account. The incident was promptly reported to the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930).

The Cyber Security Bureau has since issued a stern warning, urging citizens to exercise extreme caution regarding fake government-related APK files, particularly those disseminated via WhatsApp or SMS.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau explicitly advises citizens against installing APK files received through WhatsApp, SMS, or any unfamiliar sources. They strongly recommend downloading applications exclusively from trusted platforms such as the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Additionally, the bureau advises individuals never to enter personal or banking details into unknown applications, to regularly check phone settings for unauthorised call forwarding, and to enable two-factor authentication for all banking and UPI applications. If a phone exhibits unusual behaviour or suspicious transactions are noticed, users should immediately switch off mobile data and contact their bank.

Victims of cyber fraud are advised to meticulously preserve all relevant communication and transaction records and to report the incident by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in. In emergencies, assistance is also available via WhatsApp or phone on 8712665171.