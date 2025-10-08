Man loses Rs 1.97 lakh in Big Basket grocery scam

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man from Yousufguda, Hyderabad, was defrauded of Rs 1.97 lakh in a sophisticated fake Big Basket online grocery scam, police have disclosed. The victim initially placed an order through a fraudulent website offering heavily discounted groceries on September 30, 2025.

Two days later, he received a call from an individual impersonating a Big Basket customer care executive, who informed him of a pending payment and sent an APK file via WhatsApp for the victim to install to clear the supposed dues. Trusting the caller, the victim installed the malicious application, paid Rs 360 through his e-wallet, and shortly thereafter received an SMS detailing an unauthorised debit of Rs 1.97 lakh from his credit card.

Police investigations revealed that the scammers had remotely activated call forwarding on the victim’s phone without his knowledge. This common fraud technique allowed them to intercept one-time passwords (OTPs) and other banking messages, enabling the fraudulent extraction of funds despite the victim not sharing any OTPs or banking credentials directly.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have warned citizens to be extremely cautious when shopping online. They advise against downloading APK files or visiting unverified websites and stress that all transactions should be conducted solely through authentic platforms. This incident underscores the growing risk of cyber fraud involving fake websites impersonating popular online grocery platforms, which frequently utilise persuasive scams involving malicious apps and remote phone control. Authorities urge the public to verify websites carefully and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unsolicited contacts to prevent falling victim to such scams.