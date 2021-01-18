Man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for watching TV in Hyderabad

In a gruesome incident, a man set his 10-year-old son on fire here at KPHB on Sunday night. The accused, identified as Balu, was detained by the police on Monday.

According to the police, Balu, who was working as a painter returned home drunk on Sunday night and began scolding his son, Charan for watching TV. Charan is studying sixth standard at government school in Kukatpally.

The accused reprimanded his son for watching TV instead of studying. He poured turpentine oil on his son and set him on the fire.

Charan suffered serious burn injuries and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The KPHB police registered a case and are investigating.