Man stoned to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident, an unidentified person was brutally stoned to death by a few unidentified miscreants on Saturday night at Kaithalapur ground. According to the sources, a person was found in a pool of blood at Khaitalapur ground under Kukatpally police station limits. After getting the information, the police rushed to the spot and collected the evidence.

The police shifted the dead body to the hospital for post-mortem. Police scrutinising the CCTV footage to know the details of the dead person and the incident. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.