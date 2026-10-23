Man stripped over unpaid car rental dues

Hyderabad: Golconda police registered cases against a rental car owner and his associates for illegally detaining, stripping naked, tonsuring, and abusing a man over unpaid vehicle rental dues. Police said Arbaz hired a vehicle from Malik a few months ago but failed to clear the rental payments.

Arguments erupted after Malik noticed scratches on the vehicle and demanded Rs 50,000 to cover accumulated rental arrears and repair costs. Unable to pay the demanded sum, Arbaz was detained by Malik, who stripped him naked, tonsured his head, and subjected him to severe mental abuse. Following a complaint filed by the victim, Golconda police registered cases under relevant legal sections against Malik and his friends.