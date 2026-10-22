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Mancherial Congress factional feud intensifies amid clashes

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Tensions escalated in Tallapeta village of Dandepallimandal on SaddulaBathukamma, when AkulaDurga Prasad, a PSR faction leader, was allegedly attacked by rival group members.

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Mancherial: Factional tensions within the Congress party in Mancherial district have intensified, with supporters of Minister Vivek and MLA KokkiralaPremSagar Rao (PSR) reportedly involved in repeated clashes. The recent defection of Jagan, a former PSR associate, to the Minister’s camp has further deepened the rift.

Tensions escalated in Tallapeta village of Dandepallimandal on SaddulaBathukamma, when AkulaDurga Prasad, a PSR faction leader, was allegedly attacked by rival group members. Police reportedly resorted to a lathi-charge, arrested four persons and launched a search for other suspects.

The Hans India
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MancherialCongress ClashVivekPSRTelangana Politics
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