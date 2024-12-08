Manchu Manoj Admitted to Hospital After Attack in Jalpalli

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj was admitted to a hospital in Banjara Hills following an alleged assault at his residence in Jalpalli. The incident reportedly occurred when unidentified individuals attacked Manoj at his home.

Accompanied by his wife, Manoj arrived at the hospital in a critical condition and was immediately taken to the emergency ward for treatment. Sources indicate that the actor is currently unable to walk due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

Manchu Manoj has alleged that the assailants were staff members associated with a school. Following the incident, the actor lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those responsible. The authorities are investigating the matter, and further details are awaited. Fans and well-wishers are expressing their concerns and hoping for Manoj’s speedy recovery.