Mangoes arrive at Hyderabad market, priced at Rs 100-200 per kg

Mangoes have made its entry in the Hyderabad markets two months before the season and due to the less supply, the price of mangoes were fixed between Rs 100-200 based on the quality. However, the cost does not seem to affect the mango lovers as the vendors say they are doing fast business.



The fruit is said to have a huge demand at Erragadda market in the city. Vendors say that they expect the arrival of fruits to be much better compared to the last season. They said that the prices will be dropped when the supply increases during the usual season.

Usually, mangoes arrive in the city at the end of the March. Different mangoes including the Benishan, Thothapari and the Dasheri are seen first in the market. This time, the Nuzvid variety of mango appeared first in the market. At present, mangoes are priced at higher rates since the vendors are buying them from dealers at high prices. They said that they would face losses if they reduce the price for customers.