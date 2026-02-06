Mangoes make an early arrival at Monda Market

Hyderabad: With the mango season fast approaching, Secunderabad’s Monda Market has begun witnessing steady footfall as customers start buying the king of fruits ahead of peak summer. From roadside stalls to regular vendors, mangoes have made an early entry into the market, drawing attention from both sellers and buyers.

According to Sheikh Salim, a mango seller at Monda Market, small mangoes are currently being sold at Rs 20 per piece, while bigger ones are priced at Rs 25. He said the mangoes are sourced from Madras and the Bowenpally wholesale market, from where local vendors purchase and sell them at Monda Market.

“From today till May, mangoes will be available here regularly. Mango season is near, so customers have started buying,” he said. Salim also mentioned that mangoes arriving at the Bowenpally wholesale market are grown using chemical ripening methods and then supplied to local markets. He added that these mangoes dominate the early season supply chain due to faster availability.

Another vendor, D. Robert, shared a different perspective, stating that the mangoes he sells are naturally ripened. “Small mangoes are priced at Rs 20 each, while bigger mangoes are being sold at Rs 40 per piece. We also buy from Bowenpally wholesale market and sell here,” he said, adding that customer turnout has been good.

“People are buying mangoes in good numbers as the season is approaching.” Customers were seen selecting mangoes carefully, enquiring about prices and quality, as early season demand begins to pick up. Many buyers said they are purchasing mangoes in small quantities, waiting for the peak season when more varieties are expected to arrive.

As temperatures begin to rise and summer draws closer, mango sales are expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks. With availability expected to continue until May, markets like Monda Market are set to remain busy, marking the beginning of one of the most anticipated fruit seasons of the year.