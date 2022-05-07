Mani Shanker Aiyar's address in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and a former Union Minister Mani Shanker Aiyar is to address a session on 'Democracy and Decentralisation' on Saturday at Guruswamy Centre, 4th Floor, Northstar AMG Plaza, opposite St John's Church, West Marredpally.

The lecture is organised by S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation. It will be an in-person lecture. It will also be live on the S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation YouTube Channel. Mohan Guruswamy, former adviser to the Finance Ministry in Vajpayee government and Prof K Purushotham Reddy, former head, Political Science department, Osmania University, will be the guest speakers.

Democratic de-centralisation is development of reciprocal relationships between the Central and local governments and between local governments and citizens. The subject has gained a lot of interest in the recent past due to the prevailing state of affairs.