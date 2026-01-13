Manja Causes Injuries to Police Officer and Woman in Hyderabad

The incident involving the police passed when AssistantSub-Inspector B. Nagaraju of Nallakunta police station was driving towards his plant from his house in Uppal. Police sources said ASI Nagaraju was pacing towards Exhibition Grounds, Nampally when the vampire string cut him. He was taken to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar for treatment. “He is stable and recuperating”, a police official said.

As for the incident concerning a woman, she suffered grievous injuries after she was entangled in Chinese manja Hyderabad at Meerpet in Rangareddy district on Monday afternoon. Meerpet police said the injured woman was walking in Almasguda when the manja got entangled in her leg cutting it deeply causing heavy bleeding. She was shifted to a nearby hospital where she was treated and discharged. “No case has been booked till now with regard to the incident,” the police further added.

They have appealed to people flying kites with utmost care, especially during this season which is at its peak. A person was arrested in Kalapather for selling Chinese manja. The police recovered 345 bobbins worth around ₹6.9 lakh from him.

Hyderabad Police have been manja injury case Hyderabad conducting drives across the city over the past few days to prevent storing, selling and flying the prohibited string. Thousands of bobmins have been recovered and several arrests made over the past few days.

Animal welfare groups have said that hundreds of birds have sustained injuries after colliding with the lethal string as well.



