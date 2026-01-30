Maqdoom’s mall unveils signature lounge

Maqdoom’s Big Mall, the iconic retail landmark on Charminar Main Road, unveiled its new signature destination, MAHIB by Moghny Maqdoom, an elegant lounge curated for premium fashion seekers.

The launch was inaugurated by Minister Janab N.MD. Farooq, alongside local dignitaries. Spanning 18,000 sq. ft., the mall offers men’s and kids’ wear, wedding ensembles, and designer collections, blending heritage with contemporary style.

Managed by Moghny Maqdoom Khan, the 130-year-old legacy brand continues to modernise its offerings while planning expansion into the UK and USA. With tailored services and luxe amenities, the mall promises an elevated, seamless shopping experience.