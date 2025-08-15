Massive Boulder Falls on Manchirevula Service Road, Causes Major Traffic Disruption in Hyderabad

A Hyderabad boulder fall incident on Thursday created chaos for commuters after a huge rock slid from a rocky outcrop and landed on the Manchirevula service road on the city’s outskirts. The Manchirevula road accident caused a big Hyderabad traffic disruption as the service road was completely blocked.

Officials believe the massive rock fall Hyderabad happened after days of heavy rain loosened a boulder on a rocky slope. The rock rolled onto the Manchirevula service road, blocking vehicles and causing a Hyderabad traffic disruption. The Cyberabad Traffic Police quickly reached the spot to secure the area, guide traffic, and begin removal work.

Motorists traveling from TGPA to Narsingi were advised to take a diversion at the Manchirevula underpass via the Narsingi-Kokapet Service Road until Narsingi Rotary 2. This helped avoid major traffic jams while clearance was in progress.

Eyewitnesses said the sudden fall startled drivers, forcing them to stop abruptly. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Large machines were brought in to break and remove the boulder, with police working alongside local authorities to reopen the road as soon as possible.

This Telangana road incident is a reminder of the danger of rockslides in hilly areas during the monsoon, and commuters have been urged to stay cautious.