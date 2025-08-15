Live
- Apple Brings Back Blood Oxygen Feature to Apple Watch in US with Clever Workaround
- Big Bang reform: Finance Ministry proposes two-slab GST system after PM Modi's speech
- ECI reports zero complaints by political parties; 28,370 voter claims filed
- Pawan Kalyan attends Independence Day Celebrations in Kakinada, hoists national flag
- Hyderabad’s Pride Wins National Crown
- Banakacherla project will not harm interests of any state, says Andhra Pradesh CM
- Patanjali study highlights the effectiveness of Cardiogrit Gold
- Uttarakhand Cabinet approves changes to anti-conversion law
- Husband gets justice: Akhilesh sacks MLA for praising Yogi Adityanath
- Teenager dies while practising for sprint at UP inter-college
Massive Boulder Falls on Manchirevula Service Road, Causes Major Traffic Disruption in Hyderabad
A Hyderabad boulder fall on Manchirevula service road caused major traffic disruption, with Cyberabad police diverting vehicles after a massive rock fall in Telangana.
A Hyderabad boulder fall incident on Thursday created chaos for commuters after a huge rock slid from a rocky outcrop and landed on the Manchirevula service road on the city’s outskirts. The Manchirevula road accident caused a big Hyderabad traffic disruption as the service road was completely blocked.
Officials believe the massive rock fall Hyderabad happened after days of heavy rain loosened a boulder on a rocky slope. The rock rolled onto the Manchirevula service road, blocking vehicles and causing a Hyderabad traffic disruption. The Cyberabad Traffic Police quickly reached the spot to secure the area, guide traffic, and begin removal work.
Motorists traveling from TGPA to Narsingi were advised to take a diversion at the Manchirevula underpass via the Narsingi-Kokapet Service Road until Narsingi Rotary 2. This helped avoid major traffic jams while clearance was in progress.
Eyewitnesses said the sudden fall startled drivers, forcing them to stop abruptly. Fortunately, there were no injuries. Large machines were brought in to break and remove the boulder, with police working alongside local authorities to reopen the road as soon as possible.
This Telangana road incident is a reminder of the danger of rockslides in hilly areas during the monsoon, and commuters have been urged to stay cautious.