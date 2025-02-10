Massive Fire Rages in Hyderabad’s Old City Market for Over 18 Hours

Hyderabad: A massive fire that broke out in a market area of the Old City has continued to burn for over 18 hours, despite relentless efforts by fire department personnel. The blaze has already gutted more than 40 shops, leading to extensive property damage.

Firefighters have been working tirelessly to bring the flames under control, but the intensity of the fire has made the task challenging. The affected building has suffered severe structural damage, with parts of it collapsing due to the relentless heat.

The incident has caused panic among local residents and shop owners, who fear further losses if the fire spreads. Authorities have urged people to stay away from the area while firefighting operations continue. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and officials are assessing the full extent of the damage.