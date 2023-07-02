MAUD Minister KTR to present FTCCI Excellence Awards tomorrow

Hyderabad: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), on Saturday announced 22 winners of the FTCCI Excellence Awards.

These awards will be presented to the winners in a glittering function to be held at HICC on July 3 by K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chief Executive and MD of Greenko Group will be guests of honour.

Anil Agarwal, President-FTCCI; Arun Luharuka, Chairman, FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee; Meela Jayadev, Sr. Vice President and Suresh Kumar Singhal, Vice President disclosing the list of award winners in a media meet held at Federation House on Saturday. While nominations were called in 23 categories, nominations were received only in 22 categories. No nomination was received in Excellence in Research & Development category. FTCCI used to give awards in 22 categories until now. But this year it introduced a new category called Best Start-up of the Year.

The 22 winners were chosen from 150 entries received. Speaking on the occasion Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI said these awards are different from the rest as they are given by the apex body of trade, unlike individuals or organisations. Hence, are highly sought after and respected.

Arun Luharuka, FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee Chairman said the companies known for quality and high production and whose contribution is significant to GDP etcwere some of the considerations for choosing the winners.

Original Trophies made of 2kg Silver each displayed. The winners will be given away rolling trophies.