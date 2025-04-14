May 27th VYSYA ACHIEVERS AWARDS 2025 (VAA) at AAHWANAM LAKE SIDE RESORTS – Gandipet

Hyderabad: Achievers are the real-life Heroes of the society. The ones who inspire those around them and lead the way for a better tomorrow. Vysya Achievers Awards Recognizes true talent and dedication! Our awards are designed to honor truly deserving individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

VAA - KEY MEMBERS Chairman & Director (VAA)MADIPADIGE RAJU – The man with who wears many feathers in his cap. A born leader, businessman & philanthropist, Raju garu is the Founder of - VASAVI Businesses Group (VBG). Meeting Millionaires Network (MMN), Vasavi Ventures ,Vasavi Bandhan global foundation (VBGF).





Board of Directors

1. MEDA NARESH - Director of SRS Capital Pvt Ltd, Spanss pro advisors Pvt Ltd, Spanss travels Pvt Ltd, Founder of Vasavi business group, Vice president Vasavi Bandhan global foundation, Founder of Pulse talk podcast, Md & chairman of Unity nest realty Pvt Ltd

2. DR JAGANNADH JAINA – Founder & MD – Seasons Hospital, CEO - Vinn Hospital, Executive Vp - Virinchi Hospital, Associate Vp – Yashoda Hospital

3. DR KALYANI GUDUGUNTLA - Director of Smile Miles Dental Hospital located in Begumpet. With 25 years of vast experience at stride, she has been setting high standards of excellence in dental care with the goal of helping patients achieve their best dental health and feel good about their smiles. Smile Miles Dental Hospital Nominated as INDIA 5000 BEST MSME AWARD 2018.

4. PABBISETTY SIVA KUMAR – CEO, SKP Advisory Group. Founder of Vasavi Farmers Seva Trust, MD, Yes Select Interiors Pvt ltd. He is a dynamic Executive with 15 years in banking sector, head of Punjab National Bank.

5. DR NEELIMA VEMULA – Director Neemax Group, Neemax Enterprises dealing in end to end electronics solutions, across AP & Telangana, Neemax Entertainments, Director - Buildcon Manufacturing Adhesive & Construction material under the brand name LAKITEK. CEO Yesmart Electronics. Holder of Doctorate in Physiotherapy, Kuchipudi dancer & Winner of many beauty titles Mrs. Telangana Pageant (2018)

6. ARUN KUMAR – Founder & CEO of Arun fireworks & Vajra Events, Owner Aahwanam (Convention & Resorts)

7. SANTOSH CHEGU - Founder & CEO Medusa Fashion Co, Facil English Pvt Ltd. Stealth AI & Robotics Pvt Ltd, Krait Venom

8. KOLIPARA RAVI KUMAR- Founder Chairman & Managing Director of Srujan Jewellers

9. YELOGE SATISH KUMAR -An accomplished entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of INDYUG Cold-Pressed Oils & Natural Products, with over two decades of industry experience. He transitioned from a senior leadership role at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. to become a pioneer in India’s cold-pressed oil and natural wellness sector, known for his strategic thinking, integrity, and commitment to sustainability





Highlights of VAA:

* The VAA will not only award the Top achievers in many categories, but also support a fund a rising Achiever of the community.

• The Winners of the Awards will get an added benefit from VAA, like financing future projects, marketing & branding themselves or their brand to the Next level.

* The Exclusive, prestigious Jury members of Vysya Society across all fields, will decide the winners.

* Members of Vysya Community across the globe are welcome to file their nominations under the selected categories.

AWARD CATEGORIES

1. Legacy - Lifetime Achievement Award - Honors an individual for a lifetime of transformative contributions in any field, leaving a lasting impact on society.

2. Life Saver of the Year – Doctor, recognizes a doctor for exceptional dedication to saving lives through skill and compassion.

3. Vishwakarma Award - Visionary Infra Leader of Year -Celebrates an infrastructure project that boosts connectivity, sustainability, or community welfare.

4. Innovation Award - Honors an engineering firm for groundbreaking designs or sustainable solutions.

5. Mastery Award - Recognizes a manufacturer for excellence in quality, efficiency, and industry leadership.

6. Torch Bearer Award - Celebrates a Legacy business thriving across decades, balancing tradition and adaptation.

7. Trailblazer Award (Entrepreneur of the Year)- Honors an entrepreneur for launching a bold, impactful venture against the odds.

8. NRI Beacon Award - Recognizes a Non-Resident Indian for global success and contributions to India or beyond.

9. Young Star Prodigy Award - Celebrates a young child with extraordinary talent & promise in any field.

10. AI Nexus Award - Honors a groundbreaking Software, AI innovation or team reshaping industries ethically.

11. Karma Yodha Award - Recognizes a bureaucrat for integrity and efficiency in public service.

12. Guru Brahma Award - Honors an educator or institution for transformative teaching or access.

13. Chitragupta Award - Celebrates a Chartered Accountant for excellence in financial leadership.

14. Global Icon Award - Recognizes an individual inspiring global audience through words or actions.

15. Katha Nayak/ Katha Nayaki - Honors an entertainer or group for captivating creativity in film, music, or media.

16. Champion Award - Celebrates an athlete or team for excellence and sportsmanship.

17. Tech Award - Recognizes a tech innovator or product solving real-world challenges.

18. Impact Award for NGO - Honors an NGOs or individuals, for impactful work in social good, health, or rights.

Special Jury Award – Innovator of Tomorrow Celebrates an emerging talent with early success and great potential.

Coming Up events:

* Award Trophy Reveal at Taj Falaknuma Palace in April

* Gran Branding Event for Sponsors & Nominees

* Curtain Raiser

* Award ceremony on 27th May at Aahwanam Convention Centre