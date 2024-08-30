Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi prods babus to brace for smooth conduct of Ganesh fest

Hyderabad: The city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday asked the officials of various departments to gear up for the ensuing Ganesh festival and make smooth arrangements for the Ganesh immersion programme.

On Thursday, the Mayor visited several areas in the Serilingampally zone and inspected the sanitation in various localities, the condition of roads, lakes, and other water bodies, and made several suggestions to the concerned officers.

She advised the officers to coordinate with all departments and complete all foolproof arrangements to celebrate the Ganesh festival, which will start on September 7 and for the immersion on September 17. Vijayalakshmi instructed the sanitation department to promptly take all necessary measures to remove garbage and leftover waste generated during and after the immersion process. She also advised them to closely monitor sanitation management at the field level.

She inspected the Malkam, Gopi, Nalgandla, Raya Samudra, Saki, Gangaram, Gautam Baby Pond, Kadiam Kunta, and Durgam lakes, among others. She informed the officers to deploy the security personnel to take care of the baby ponds.

As dengue cases have been detected in the residential areas around the Gangaram Lake, she directed the entomology wing to take appropriate measures.

The officials were directed to take steps to improve the roads and fill the potholes immediately on Ganesh immersion procession routes. The officials were advised to provide basic facilities to the devotees in the immersion places/areas.

Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, officers of sanitation, lakes, engineering, and other departments, corporators Gangadhar Reddy, Ragam Nagender Yadav, Pushpa Nagesh Yadav, Manjula Raghunath, Srikanth, Poojita Jagadishwar Goud, Hamid Patel, and others accompanied the Mayor.