Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visits colonies in Secunderabad

Uppal : City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi took stock of the state of civic affairs in Kalyanpuri Colony in Chilukanagardivision, and HMT Colony, High Court Colony in Nacharamdivision in Uppal constituency on Thursday.

locals explained to her the long-pending sanitation and damaged road issues in 25 colonies.

Taking an immediate action, Mayor Vijayalakshmi asked NGRI Director Dr Virendra Tiwari to resolve issues between colonies and NGRI on priority.

She also directed the zonal commissioner Upender Reddy to inspect the link roads near the HMT Nala as well as the buffer zones and resolve the issues as soon as possible.

Uppal MLA Beti Subhash Reddy Chilukanagar Corporator Geeta Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy Deputy Commissioner Aruna Engineering EE Nagender Several public representatives GHMC officers were present on the occasion.