Live
- The Role of Synthetic Data in Robotics and AI Model Training Using Advanced Simulation Tool
- Doda police holds awareness programme on newly-amended criminal laws
- IWL: East Bengal make Nita FA dance to their tune to stay on top
- Shaping Liquidity Risk Management: Padmini Bulani
- Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder in Chittoor
- Android 16: Possible Beta Launch Dates and What to Expect
- Make Odisha dowry-free: Pravati
- Singapore Prez visit historic: CM
- Dipali move to seek CBI probe
- World Magji Day celebrated in Dhenkanal
Just In
Mayor Vijayalaxmi Orders Action Against Land Encroachment in Jubilee Hills
The Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, expressed strong disapproval over the encroachment of park land in the Jubilee Hills area
Hyderabad: The Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, expressed strong disapproval over the encroachment of park land in the Jubilee Hills area. During an inspection of the encroached property, the Mayor voiced her anger over the illegal occupation of public space.
Vijayalaxmi has instructed authorities to reclaim the 2,000 square yards of land that has been taken over by unauthorized encroachers. The Mayor emphasized the need for immediate action, directing officials to take strict measures against the encroachers by the evening.
In addition, the Mayor has ordered that the land be cleared and restored to its original state as soon as possible. The swift action reflects the administration's commitment to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that they are used for their intended purposes.