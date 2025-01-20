Mayor Vijayalaxmi Orders Action Against Land Encroachment in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: The Mayor of Hyderabad, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, expressed strong disapproval over the encroachment of park land in the Jubilee Hills area. During an inspection of the encroached property, the Mayor voiced her anger over the illegal occupation of public space.

Vijayalaxmi has instructed authorities to reclaim the 2,000 square yards of land that has been taken over by unauthorized encroachers. The Mayor emphasized the need for immediate action, directing officials to take strict measures against the encroachers by the evening.

In addition, the Mayor has ordered that the land be cleared and restored to its original state as soon as possible. The swift action reflects the administration's commitment to safeguarding public resources and ensuring that they are used for their intended purposes.