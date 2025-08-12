Mayor visits slums across city; calls for more sanitation steps

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has instructed officials and staff to focus on sanitation in the slums across the city. The Mayor has directed GHMC officials and staff to enhance sanitation initiatives to avert seasonal illnesses during the rainy season.

She cautioned that stringent measures will be enforced against sanitation personnel who neglect proper waste disposal. It was emphasized that severe action will be taken against anyone who improperly disposes of construction waste in the slums.

On Monday, following the rains, the Mayor, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, carried out a field visit to the slums of Ambedkar Nagar and Uday Nagar in Jubilee Hills Circle.

The Mayor emphasized the need for prompt alternative safety measures to shield residents from potential accidents caused by the partially collapsed protective wall adjacent to the nala in Ambedkar Nagar.

Officials and staff were directed to swiftly clear the construction debris from the roads in both of these slum areas.

The Mayor conducted an inspection of the site where a section of the road recently collapsed and sank in the Maheshwari Towers vicinity, close to the hospital on Banjara Hills Road No. 1. Vijayalakshmi directed the engineering officials to commence work immediately and to expedite the process to secure approval for the construction of a 19-meter RCC slab, which is estimated to cost Rs 65 lakh.

Residents of the colony expressed their gratitude to the Mayor for her swift response and for allocating funds for the renovation project.

During the site visit, the Mayor was joined by Chief Engineer Ratnakar, Deputy Commissioner Sammayya and other officials.