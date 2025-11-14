  1. Home
MBF Launches Millet Wellness Walkathon to Champion Healthy and Sustainable Living

  14 Nov 2025 12:38 PM IST
MBF Launches Millet Wellness Walkathon to Champion Healthy and Sustainable Living
MBF – Millets, The Best Food, unveiled the Millet Wellness Walkathon in Hyderabad, following the success of the Millet Food Fest at Minerva Banquet Halls. Led by Chairman Prasanna Srinivas Sarakadam, the event celebrated the Millet Mothers Program, empowering homemakers with millet-based culinary training.

The upcoming walkathon on December 7, 2025, will unite over 1,000 participants for walking, yoga, meditation, and millet breakfasts. With health talks and free check-ups, MBF aims to make wellness a community movement—promoting millets as the foundation of sustainable nutrition and holistic living across India.

Millet Wellness WalkathonMBF MilletsSustainable NutritionMillet Mothers ProgramHyderabad Health Events

