MCEME Marks 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’ with Patriotic Rendition

Secunderabad: In tribute to India’s cultural and patriotic legacy, the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, hosted a collective rendition of the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ to commemorate 150 years since its composition by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875.

The event, held on Friday, witnessed enthusiastic participation from all ranks, cadets, and children of MCEME, who came together in a unified chorus to honour the timeless hymn that once galvanized the Indian freedom movement. The rendition served as a powerful reminder of the song’s enduring spirit of courage, unity, and sacrifice.

‘Vande Mataram’ has long been revered as a symbol of national pride and cultural identity. Its verses inspired generations of freedom fighters and continue to evoke a deep sense of patriotism across the country. The MCEME event marked the beginning of a year-long nationwide commemoration aimed at celebrating the song’s legacy and reinforcing its relevance in modern India.

Speaking on the occasion, senior officers emphasized the importance of instilling patriotic values in the younger generation and acknowledged the role of such events in strengthening national unity. The participation of children alongside military personnel highlighted MCEME’s commitment to nurturing a culture of respect and devotion to the motherland.

The ceremony concluded with a pledge to uphold the ideals embodied in ‘Vande Mataram’ and to carry forward its message of unity and resilience. As the nation prepares for a series of commemorative programmes, MCEME’s tribute stands as a proud and poignant beginning to the celebrations honouring one of India’s most cherished national symbols.