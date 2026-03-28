MDMA racket busted in city, four held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Jubilee Hills Zone Team, alongside Sanath Nagar Police, apprehended four individuals, including two Juveniles in Conflict with Law, found in possession of the narcotic substance MDMA.

Police successfully seized 60 grams of MDMA with an estimated market value of Rs 6 lakh from their possession during the operation. The arrested consumers have been identified as Songapu Hemanth, a resident of Venkataramana Reddy Nagar, and Mukkagalla Nagendra from Chintal.

Two other accused persons, Sai Nikhil Yadav and Aditya, are currently absconding. According to police, the suspects regularly consumed alcohol, ganja, and MDMA. The juveniles maintained close contact with Aditya and Nikhil, learning they possessed MDMA for distribution. Gaikwad Aibhav Raghunath, DCP Task Force, stated that the group purchased the narcotics at a low price to resell to known customers for a profit.

Two days ago, the accused bought the 60 grams of MDMA specifically for this purpose. The apprehended individuals and the seized material have been handed over to the Sanath Nagar police for further legal action as the investigation into the supply chain continues to identify further links.