Media delegation from city visits Kashmir’s willow cricket bat manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: The Government of India has officially designated the ‘Kashmir willow Cricket Bat’ as a handicraft item, marking a significant development for artisans and manufacturers in Jammu and Kashmir. This move, initiated by the Ministry of Textiles, aims to elevate the Kashmir willow bat industry, positioning it to compete with the internationally recognised English willow bat. A media delegation from Hyderabad visited the Kashmir willow cricket bat manufacturing unit at Halmulla, Bijbehara. On the occasion, the visiting delegation got an insight into the industry scenario and the craftsmen associated with the bat-making process. The vice president of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK), Fawzul Kabiir, also the managing director of GR8 Sports, welcomed the media delegation and said that the Kashmir willow is getting international recognition.

Fawzul Kabiir said, "We are immensely grateful to the Government of India and the handloom and handicrafts department of Jammu and Kashmir for recognising the craftsmanship involved in making the famous Kashmir willow cricket bats."