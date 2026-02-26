Medical experts chant ‘Golden Hour’ mantra; set 10 min target for medics

Hyderabad: Medical experts stress that the first hour after a road accident, known as the “Golden Hour,” is crucial for saving lives. Immediate treatment during this period can significantly reduce deaths, especially in cases of heavy bleeding, cardiac arrest, and severe trauma.

Recognising that delays in medical attention have cost many lives, the government has taken steps to strengthen emergency response systems in Hyderabad. Although the city has advanced hospitals and medical facilities, victims often lose valuable time while being transported to them.

Traffic congestion and delayed ambulance arrivals have remained major challenges. To address this, the government is now focusing on ensuring that emergency medical services reach accident victims as quickly as possible.A key part of this initiative is strengthening the 108 ambulance services.

Authorities aim to ensure that ambulances can reach any location in Hyderabad within 10 minutes of receiving a distress call. Accident prone areas are being identified and additional ambulances will be strategically deployed in those zones. At present around 80 ambulances operate across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts. On average about 20 ambulances handle road accident cases and other emergencies daily.

The current average response time within the city is about 15 minutes, but in some cases it extends to 33 to 40 minutes. The government now plans to reduce this time to less than 10 minutes.

The Minister concerned has stated that Hyderabad is being given top priority and more 108 vehicles will be added if necessary.In addition to ambulance services, the Health Department is identifying hospitals capable of providing immediate and comprehensive trauma care.

Hospitals located near accident prone zones, busy traffic corridors, and areas with a high elderly population are being shortlisted. The goal is to ensure quick access to emergency surgeries and critical care facilities.

Medical experts have also suggested using technology to improve pre-hospital care. Ambulances may be equipped with online consultation systems and cameras so doctors can guide paramedical staff in real time during patient transport. Through these combined efforts, the government aims to ensure timely, life saving treatment for accident victims during the Golden Hour.