Medical or legal: Covid taught young team to help needy

Hyderabad: In a world where access to justice often comes at a cost, young advocate Mohammed Abdul Yousuf is proving that legal aid should be a right, not a privilege.

Guided by the powerful motto, "If not us, who? If not now, when?" Yousuf and a few like-minded friends have been tirelessly offering free legal assistance to those in need.

To date, their efforts have helped over 100 individuals navigate complex legal challenges by filing petitions, complaints, and legal representations, and even serving legal notices—all at no cost.

Yousuf’s journey began in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Witnessing widespread hardship, he and a small group of friends decided to channel their time and efforts into meaningful community service.

This led to the establishment of Helping Humans Hyderabad (HHH), an initiative initially aimed at addressing the medical needs of critically ill patients. The organisation played a vital role in securing essential resources like oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, ventilators, and life-saving medications for those in desperate need.

As the pandemic subsided, so did the demand for medical assistance. But Yousuf saw another pressing need — access to legal aid for the underprivileged. In 2023, HHH shifted its focus to providing free legal services, using social media to spread awareness. Soon, people from across the country began reaching out, seeking help with their legal battles. To date, HHH has assisted approximately 40 individuals in reclaiming their legal rights.

Through a partnership with CHR Legal Associates, HHH has taken on high-impact cases, even filing petitions in the Supreme Court of India. Their work includes advocating for women separated from their spouses who face difficulties appearing in court due to logistical challenges. Beyond personal legal battles, HHH has also taken a strong stance against cybercrimes, helping victims recover lost funds and seek justice.

Consumer rights are another area where Yousuf and his team have made significant strides. HHH has filed around 80 complaints against corporations and service providers guilty of negligence, service deficiencies, and unfair trade practices across India.

“In the coming days, we aim to expand this initiative further,” Yousuf shared. “We want to ensure that not only individuals but also more women can stand on their feet with proper legal assistance. To facilitate this, we are searching for a location along the Outer Ring Road to establish a dedicated legal aid center.”

Yousuf’s dedication to social welfare extends beyond legal assistance. Each winter, HHH organises blanket and warm clothing distribution drives to help the underprivileged combat harsh weather conditions. This summer, they launched the second edition of their Water Bowl Challenge, an initiative encouraging people to place water bowls for birds to help them survive extreme heat.

Additionally, the organization has played a crucial role in educational empowerment, assisting around 10 students in securing admissions in government schools and the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institution Society (TMREIS).

Yousuf’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian work has not gone unnoticed. His contributions during the pandemic earned him the COVID Warrior Recognition Award from the Telangana Government. As HHH looks ahead, Yousuf envisions a future where access to legal aid is no longer a luxury but a fundamental right.

By transforming legal assistance into a force for social change, Mohammed Abdul Yousuf is not just practicing law—he is redefining justice for the marginalized, one case at a time.