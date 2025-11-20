Medical services ramped up in tune with rising number of seniors in TG: Minister

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha announced on Wednesday that, in line with the increasing elderly population both nationally and within the state, necessary medical services were being actively expanded to cater for them.

The Minister suggested to senior health department officials the immediate need to provide geriatric services in all government general hospitals. Raja Narsimha held a review meeting with superintendents of general hospitals, District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) of all districts, and programme officers on Wednesday.

He noted that the standard of living has risen, and consequently, the number of elderly people is also increasing. “Just as we are running special child health care centres for children, there will be a need to run special hospitals for the elderly, perhaps modelled on systems in countries like Japan and Italy, in our country in the future,” Raja Narsimha stated.

The Health Minister suggested that geriatric services must be expanded across all hospitals, taking into account the complex mental and physical health problems that arise in old age. He proposed that awareness programmes should be organised to inform the public that geriatric wards have been established in every Government General Hospital (GGH) and district hospital. The Minister stressed that the DMHOs hold the responsibility for preparing comprehensive lists of elderly people suffering from health problems and ensuring they are provided free medical services in government hospitals.

Addressing the officials, the Minister contrasted the current administration's focus with that of the previous government. “We are not simply erecting a few buildings in the name of hospitals and medical colleges like the previous government did. We are appointing the necessary number of doctors, nurses, and other staff in every hospital,” he asserted. He highlighted the significant progress in recruitment: “In these two years, we have filled more than 9,000 posts. More than 7,000 more posts are currently being filled. We are providing all the facilities you have requested, alongside the required manpower. Now, the onus is on you to serve the patients who come to you.” Raja Narsimha urged the officials to take ownership of the facilities. “Government hospitals are yours; you should own them and protect them. You should provide good service to the patients who come there and safeguard their well-being. We are monitoring the attendance of DMHOs and hospital superintendents. Furthermore, we are monitoring whether you, in turn, are monitoring the attendance of your staff,” the Minister added, sending a clear message that negligence in providing medical services to the people will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Minister confirmed that the government would take strict action against any official or staff member found negligent. Simultaneously, it would fully support those who perform well. “Our medical system must also adapt to the changing circumstances. Let us try to change it. While communicable diseases were once more common, non-communicable diseases are now prevalent. Lifestyle diseases have increased significantly. We are also preparing our hospitals to provide better treatment for conditions such as high BP, sugar, cancer, heart and kidney diseases, and other lifestyle-related ailments.”