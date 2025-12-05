Medicover Experts Reverse Rare Swallowing Disorder with Advanced Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM)Showcases Additional High-End GI Achievements

Hyderabad, 05 December, 2025: A 61-year-old woman from Secunderabad, who had been experiencing recurrent cough, difficulty swallowing food, nausea, and persistent retrosternal burning, was successfully treated at Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad. Her symptoms had progressed to the point where even liquids caused discomfort.

A prior CT scan revealed a significantly dilated esophagus. At Medicover, further evaluation through endoscopy and High-Resolution Manometry confirmed Achalasia Cardia, a rare esophageal motility disorder with an incidence of 1 in every 1 lakh individuals. The condition occurs when the lower esophageal sphincter fails to relax, leading to food stagnation, risk of aspiration, weight loss, and severe nutritional compromise.

Delayed diagnosis remains common, as many patients mistake swallowing difficulty or chronic acidity for routine gastric issues. Globally, nearly 30–40% of achalasia cases are identified late, reinforcing the need for public awareness and timely evaluation. Early diagnosis ensures quicker intervention and prevents long-term complications.

Traditionally treated through major surgery, Achalasia Cardia can now be managed through minimally invasive endoscopic technology. The patient underwent Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM), where specialized endoscopic knives are used to cut the tight muscle layers, restoring normal swallowing. She resumed liquids the very next day and experienced significant relief.

Speaking about the advance, Dr. Krishna Gopal, Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad, said, “Endoscopic innovations like POEM have transformed outcomes for patients with complex esophageal disorders. Early recognition of symptoms remains the key to successful treatment.”

Strengthening Medicover’s Leadership in Advanced GI Procedures

Over the last three months, the Gastroenterology team at Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad, has successfully performed multiple complex interventions, further strengthening its reputation in advanced digestive care. This includes ERCP in elderly and critically ill patients, where minimally invasive treatment prevented major surgeries; laser therapy for large CBD stones, enabling complete stone clearance in challenging cases; and small bowel enteroscopy, which has enhanced diagnostic precision for deep intestinal conditions not visible through routine endoscopy.

These achievements highlight Medicover’s continued commitment to offering world-class gastrointestinal services and ensuring that even the most complex cases receive cutting-edge care with optimal patient outcomes.