Medicover Hospitals highlights growing pancreatic cancer risk

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr Pavan Addala said on Sunday that pancreatic cancer cases were significantly increasing among young adults in Telangana and stressed that early detection can save lives.

To create public awareness, Medicover Hospitals, Secunderabad, organised a Walkathon from Necklace Road People’s Plaza to Jalavihar. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pavan said that pancreatic cancer was often referred to as a “silent killer” as it does not show clear symptoms in the early stages, making it more dangerous. He added that nearly 15,000 pancreatic cancer cases are reported every year in India, and lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption are contributing to the rise in Telangana.

Dr Pavan Addala said that early diagnosis, followed by specialised treatment, can reduce disease severity and improve patient survival rates. He emphasised that maintaining a healthy lifestyle, taking necessary precautions, and undergoing timely medical checkups are highly important. A large number of people actively participated in the event and gained awareness about health and well-being.