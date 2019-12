Medipally: TRS Mahila Sadassu to be held today

Medipally: Boduppal TRS president Cherla Anjaneyulu speaking to media on Friday said Mahila Chaitnya Sadassu (meeting on women empowerment) would be organised at SSS Gardens on Saturday. poster regarding the same has been released.

ZPTC member Manda Sanjeeva Reddy said , the population of women is 50%, a total of 14 women would be contesting from the 28 wards in municipal elections. "About 10,000 women would be participating in the meeting.

A rally would be taken from Ambedkar Statue to SSS Gardens. Labor Minister Malla Reddy, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and TRS leaders Marri Rajasekhar Reddy will grace the occasion," he added.

TRS leaders Kotha Chakrapani Goud, Samala Bucchi Reddy, Meesala Krishna, Jadige Ramesh, Daggad Srikanth, Bommaku Ramesh, Cherala Narasimha, Chanti Srinivas, Chander Yadav, Totakura Ravinder Yadav, Ashok Yadav, Goli Venkat Reddy, Katamrajireddy Raju, Vishnuvardhan Rao, Challa Viplam Reddy, Sravan Chary, Shyam Reddy, Anji Vardhan and others were present.