Meenakshi Natarajan will continue as party in-charge: TPCC chief

Hyderabad: TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud has put an end to the speculations that state party in-charge Meenakshi Nagtarajan will be replaced by another senior AICC leader. The Congress leader clarified that Meenakshi will continue as party in-charge.

Referring to the phone tapping case, Mahesh Goud said that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was behind the phone tapping of many Congress leaders during the BRS rule. Within three months, 547 phones were tapped, including his phone and relatives, the TPCC leader said.

In an informal interaction with the reporters, he said that investigation into phone tapping was being conducted as per the rules. “The congress government would have resorted to vendetta politics soon after coming to power.

KTR should introspect on the phone tapping issue. Listening to a conversation between two individuals is a violation of personal freedom. I was put under surveillance and my phone was tapped on the pretext that I was having dealings with Naxalites”.

Mahesh Goud took strong exception to KTR’s statements, which are like a devil reciting scriptures. KTR’s sister Kavitha also raised the phone tapping issue. The phone tapping case has become serious. What is the need of tapping the phones of the film celebrities also?

Reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s demand to arrest KCR’s family in the Kaleshwaram corruption case, the Congress leader said that the BJP led Union Government was pending ED cases against many leaders.