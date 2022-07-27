Meet 13-year-old Vishwanath Karthikey setting record of climbing Kang Yatse & Dzo Jongo mountains

Hyderabad: Meet Vishwanath Karthikey, a 13-year-old student studying in Class IX, of a school in Hyderabad managed to set new record globally by climbing Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo mountain ranges located in the Markha Valley, in the Ladakh Region.

"I started trekking to Kang Yatse and Dzo Jongo on July 9 and ended it on July 22. The journey from base camp to the summit, when we reached the crampon point was not so easy. It is because, at higher altitudes, the air pressure decreases. However, I did not give up and the first feeling was a memorable one. I remembered the hard work I had put in to achieve this feat and now it has come true," he said to the media.



"During the summit push, I faced a lot of breathing problems due to a lack of moisture in the air. During the summit push at Dzo Jongo, my mouth got dried, and walking for long stretches made me tired and hungry," he said.



He also highlighted that before this trek, he went through several failures in life. He couldn't complete his trek on Mount Rudugaira near Gangotri and Mount Elbrus in Russia. But these unsuccessful attempts were just a blessing in disguise, he said.