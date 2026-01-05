Mega job fair in Hi-Tech city: 70 top firms to offer spot appointments

Hyderabad: Top-tier companies are set to descend upon the Hi-Tech City Job Fair 2026, scheduled to take place at Sri Sai Garden Function Hall, 100 ft Road, on Tuesday, 6 January. The event aims to provide a platform for unemployed youth to showcase their skills and secure employment through on-the-spot offer letters.

The recruitment drive will run from 7 am to 2 pm and is open to all candidates regardless of caste, community, or religion. Mannan Khan, an engineer and the founder of Deccan Blasters, stated that more than 70 companies will be participating, catering to both freshers and experienced professionals.

According to the organisers, the fair is designed to bridge the gap for the many youths currently searching for work in the city. “Through our ongoing series of job melas, we have already successfully placed more than 30,000 individuals in various sectors,” Mannan Khan noted.

The fair offers a broad range of opportunities, with eligibility criteria starting from a minimum of SSC (Class 10) up to any graduation level.