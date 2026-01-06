Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar: No tarkari troubles! Vegans lap up select items at pocket-friendly rates

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices at Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar are currently witnessing a mixed trend, offering partial relief to consumers even as a few essential commodities continue to remain on the higher side.

While onions, tomatoes and some seasonal vegetables are being sold at comparatively lower rates in the retail market, the difference between wholesale and Rythu Bazar prices is clearly visible, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in supply and demand. Onions, one of the most commonly used kitchen essentials, are now available at Rs 30 per kilogram at the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar, with approximately 30 onions making up one kilogram. In contrast, the wholesale market is witnessing lower rates, where onions are being sold between Rs 18 and Rs 20 per kilogram. For the time being, the prices are considered low at the Rythu Bazar, providing some breathing space for household consumers.

It was also noted that five kilograms of onions are being sold for Rs 100 at the Rythu Bazar, making it more accessible for families purchasing in bulk. Mahend Mehboob Ali, a seller at the market, stated that the present onion prices are lower compared to previous weeks, indicating a temporary ease in rates for consumers. Other vegetables are also showing moderate pricing. Potatoes are being sold at Rupees 20 per kilogram, while carrots are priced at Rs 40 per kilogram. Tomatoes, which often witness sharp price swings, are currently available at Rs 30 per kilogram. Md. Shareef, a vendor at the market, said that beans are being sold at Rs 40 per kilogram and noted that the current pricing is beneficial for sellers. However, not all items are providing relief. Pigeon peas (tuvar dal), an essential pulse in many households, continue to be sold at a higher rate of Rs 60 per kilogram, adding pressure to monthly grocery budgets.

The higher price of pulses stands out amid otherwise stable vegetable rates. Overall, the Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar is experiencing a phase where select vegetables are affordable, while others remain costly. For now, consumers are finding some relief in daily vegetables like onions, potatoes and tomatoes, even as they continue to navigate higher prices for pulses and certain other essentials.