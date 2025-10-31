MEIL Energy acquires 25O MW lignite-fired power plant in TN

Hyderabad: MEIL Energy Private Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has announced the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in TAQA Neyveli Power Company Private Limited from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC

The acquisition marks a significant addition to MEIL's expanding energy portfolio and underscores the Group’s strategic transitioning from being a large diversified EPCconglomerate to an integrated developer, owner, and operator of core infrastructure assets.

TAQA Neyveli owns and operates a 250 MW lignite-fired power plant located in Neyveli, in the state of Tamil Nadu. The power plant has a long-term power offtake commitment with the state discom and has a well-established track record of delivering reliable and efficient power to meet the state’s growing energy demands.

Salil Kumar Mishra, MEIL Group CFO, said: “This acquisition is a milestone in our journey to own and operate high-quality energy assets, and it advances our long-term strategy of complementing EPC excellence with the ownership of core infrastructure assets. Our focus remains on expanding our footprint across the energy sector through strategic investments that enhance national energy security, ensure reliable supply, and support India’s long-term growth. We are committed to developing a balanced and sustainable generation portfolio encompassing thermal, hydro, and renewable energy assets.”