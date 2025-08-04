Metro Rail steps on the gas for road-widening works in Old City

Hyderabad: The road widening works for the proposed Metro Rail corridor between MGBS and Chandrayangutta in the Old City have gained momentum. HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy stated that the alignment has been carefully designed to be optimal while minimising the number of affected properties. The properties were reduced to 900 from earlier marked 1,100 properties.

The MD mentioned that daily review meetings are being conducted with engineering and revenue officials to monitor progress. “Initially, we estimated that around 1,100 properties would be impacted. However, through engineering redesign and realignment, we have brought that number down to about 900,” said NVS Reddy.

So far, awards have been issued for 412 properties, and demolition work has been completed for 380 properties. Compensation totalling Rs 360 crore has already been disbursed to affected property owners.

Reddy acknowledged the many challenges faced during the land acquisition and demolition process. “In this dense urban area, houses are closely packed, and many overhead electricity cables and utility lines pose additional complexity. We’re proceeding cautiously to avoid disruptions and are carrying out works mainly at night to minimise inconvenience to the public,” he added.

A detailed action plan has been prepared to acquire the remaining properties and complete demolitions quickly.

On the construction front, the groundwork for starting metro works is underway. Locations for upcoming metro pillars have been identified and marking work has commenced.

The pillars, which will support the viaduct, will be spaced approximately 25 meters (about 82 feet) apart.

To prepare for metro stations and pillars, a geotechnical agency has been appointed to conduct soil bearing capacity tests, which will begin shortly. A DGPS survey has also been carried out to finalize locations without disturbing historical or sensitive structures. Temporary Bench Mark (TBM) locations have been fixed on the ground to aid in survey work during the construction phase.

In the areas where metro stations and pillars will be located, arrangements are being made to shift underground sewerage, water pipelines, stormwater drains, and overhead electricity lines. As per the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, all overhead electric lines will be converted to underground cabling. Reddy informed that departments like the Water Board, GHMC, and TSSPDCL have been asked to submit their estimates in the coming days.

Metro officials, along with field staff from respective departments, are working round-the-clock to identify and safeguard key utilities, ensuring seamless coordination for swift execution of the project.