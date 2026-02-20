  1. Home
MG Group Marks Zaheerabad Milestone

  20 Feb 2026 3:05 PM IST
MG Group celebrated 30 years of operations at its Zaheerabad complex, unveiling a marble bust of founder Mohan Vasant Kamat. Established in 1996, the facility has grown into a fully integrated manufacturing hub serving OEMs and State Transport Undertakings nationwide.

Chairman Anil Mohan Kamat announced consolidation of high-volume production at Zaheerabad, while the Belagavi unit will focus on premium coaches. Planned investments in automation, composites and workforce development signal a strategic expansion aligned with India’s evolving mobility and Make in India vision.

MG GroupZaheerabadIndian OEMState Transport SupplyAutomation and Mobility Expansion PlansMake in India
