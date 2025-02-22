MHA directs 3 senior IPS officers in TG to join home cadre in AP

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders to relieve senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bisht and Abhishek Mohanty from Telangana and asked them to join the services in their home cadre Andhra Pradesh.

The 3 IPS officers have been working for Telangana Government by seeking special permission. However, the Union Home ministry issued orders to send back to their home cadre state and report there immediately.

Telangana DGP Jitender received orders from the ministry and asked to take action accordingly. Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar served as Telangana DGP during the BRS rule.