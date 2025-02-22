  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

MHA directs 3 senior IPS officers in TG to join home cadre in AP

MHA directs 3 senior IPS officers in TG to join home cadre in AP
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders to relieve senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bisht and Abhishek Mohanty from...

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued orders to relieve senior IPS officers Anjani Kumar, Abhilasha Bisht and Abhishek Mohanty from Telangana and asked them to join the services in their home cadre Andhra Pradesh.

The 3 IPS officers have been working for Telangana Government by seeking special permission. However, the Union Home ministry issued orders to send back to their home cadre state and report there immediately.

Telangana DGP Jitender received orders from the ministry and asked to take action accordingly. Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar served as Telangana DGP during the BRS rule.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick