Military Hospital Secunderabad Celebrates 59th AWWA Day with Two-Day Health Camp Empowering Armed Forces Families

Secunderabad: In celebration of the 59th Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day, Military Hospital Secunderabad organized a comprehensive multi-speciality medical camp on August 21 and 22, exclusively for the families of Armed Forces personnel stationed in the region. The initiative reflected the hospital’s unwavering commitment to preventive healthcare and community well-being, offering a wide array of essential medical services such as breast and cervical cancer screenings, eye examinations, ENT check-ups, and dental assessments. These services were designed to encourage early detection of potentially life-threatening conditions and foster a culture of proactive health management among military families.

The camp was inaugurated by Shyamanjali Misra, Chairperson of the Family Welfare Organisation (FWO), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), whose presence and words inspired attendees to prioritize regular health check-ups and take ownership of their personal health journeys. Her emphasis on vigilance and awareness resonated deeply with the families, many of whom expressed appreciation for the initiative’s inclusive and informative approach.

To further enhance awareness, the camp distributed educational pamphlets detailing preventive measures for breast and cervical cancer, including guidance on recognizing early symptoms, understanding risk factors, and adopting healthier lifestyle choices. Medical professionals conducted interactive talks that encouraged open dialogue, addressed individual concerns, and reinforced the importance of early diagnosis and routine screenings.

A particularly impactful segment of the camp was a dedicated lecture on organ donation, aimed at dispelling myths and promoting this life-saving act. The session highlighted the transformative potential of organ donation and its role in improving lives, prompting many families to pledge their support for the cause. Their enthusiastic response underscored the military community’s spirit of service and compassion beyond the call of duty.

This two-day health camp not only delivered critical medical services but also strengthened the culture of health education and preventive care within the Armed Forces community. Military Hospital Secunderabad’s initiative stands as a testament to its enduring mission to safeguard the health of service families, reinforcing values of wellness, awareness, and collective responsibility.







































