Millennia old Dwarapala sculpture discovered

Hyderabad: The biggest Dwarapala sculpture in the entire Telangana State was found in Siddipet district according to archaeologist and Pleach India Foundation CEO Siva Nagireddy.

Based on the information given by Ahobilam Karunakar and Md Naseeruddin, members of Telangana Kotta Charitra Brindam led by Sriramoju Haragopal, Dr Siva Nagireddy examined the sculpture located in the paddy fields of Malyala village, Narayanaraopet in Siddipet district along with them on Sunday as part of 'Preserve Heritage for Posterity.'

The sculpture carved out of granite stone, measures 6 feet above the ground level and 3 feet below the ground level with a thickness of 9 inches, wears an elongated kirita (crown) on the head, ornaments on the body and holds gada and Suchi mudra in the original two hands and Shanku and Chakra in the additional two hands belongs to the period slightly later than the Rashtrakuta and early Kalyana Chalukyan period.

He further adds that the sculpture of Vijaya, the door keeper of Vishnu was the biggest one reported so far from Telangana state and bigger than the ones of the Kakatiya period unearthed at Ghanpur in erstwhile Warangal district.

Siva Nagireddy appealed the villagers to lift the idol up and erect on a pedestal at an appropriate place in the village under proper labelling with details on its historical significance and iconography for the benefit of research scholars and future generations.