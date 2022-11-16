'Millet House' Working Towards Building a Healthy Society

Mr. Karthik, Managing Director of 'Millet House' said that his organization has completed 2 years in Telugu states and is entering its 3rd year by providing good health benefits to millions of people. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, they started their millet house two years ago. On the occasion of progressing with good popularity, he spoke at the success meet program organized in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mr. Karthik said that he started his 'Millet House' organization for the first time in Karnataka in the year 2014 with the aim of providing better health benefits to the public.

His father is a recipient of a doctorate and best farmer awards

Dr. He worked for Malluru Nagaraju in America for three years and left that job with his father.

He said that this 'Millet House' organization has been established.

They stated that their products have won the hearts of the people in Karnataka and achieved great success, and with the encouragement given by that success, they have started their millet house in the Telugu states in the year 2020. He recalled on this occasion that on the occasion of the launch of their Millet House in the Telugu states in the year 2020, a press meet was held at the office of 'Sri Charana Communications', one of the top advertising companies in Hyderabad.

He stated that for the first time in India, Millet House Malt is made from soaked and sprouted grains and released in the market. He added that all of their products are gluten-free, chemical-free, 100 percent natural and organic, and are made without the use of unhealthy white rice, wheat, sugar, and soy.

He added that more than 30 lakh people in Telugu states are using these products and getting good health benefits.

He explained that these malts are produced with a variety of grains like sprouted grains, sorghum, ragu, green pulses, peas, pulses, dry fruits, flax, guava, pumpkin seeds. All these products provide great health benefits and within a short period of time of using them, many problems like BP, sugar, thyroid, digestive problems, piles, joint pains, obesity etc. can be relieved. He stated that these problems will be reduced within a month to two months, and this is not just what he is saying, but it is the truth of more than 30 lakh customers who have used and benefited from their products.

Mr. Karthik said that they are doing business by adding health benefits to their business vision and values, and providing health benefits to the people through their business management.

With the determination to increase and develop the quality and nutritional value of our products.

Qader Wali was directly asked to give suitable advice and suggestions, and those who responded generously gave their valuable advice and suggestions and . He kindly allowed them to use his name and photo in the promotion of their products He explained that we are using the name and photo of Khader Wali.

If the real fact is this.. some business companies who can't bear to see our development.. some other companies Dr. Mr. Karthik explained that they are spreading misinformation that their name and photo are being used without the permission of Khader Wali, there is no truth in this and they are condemning this misinformation. Dr. can use his name and photo. They have video evidence as proof of the fact that Qader Wali himself allowed it. He said that it will be provided to all the reporters who have visited and the fact will be revealed if they look into it.

He said that we have prepared plans to create more types of products and provide them to the people, we will progress further with the patronage of customers, and we will not only achieve business development but also play an important role in building a healthy society.

On this occasion, he wished all the people to have good health and live happily by using their products.

Mr. Karthik requested that everyone should buy the products of this organization founded and run by a farmer and give encouragement to the farmers along with owning good health.







