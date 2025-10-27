Millet Mothers to serve sustainable livelihoods for women in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is set to witness a unique initiative aimed at promoting health and wellness in the corporate sector. The Millets National Media Portal, under its national mission “One Millet Meal Every Day for Every Individual,” has officially launched a program connecting corporate offices with trained Millet Mothers to provide freshly prepared, nutritious millet-based lunches to employees.

The launch comes on the heels of the successful Millet Mothers Program, organized jointly by the Millets National Media Portal and MBF (Millets – The Best Food). Under this program, 100 Millet Mothers across Hyderabad have been trained in more than 20 millet-based recipes that meet international standards for taste, nutrition, and quality. The training was guided by National Millet Coach Pooja Lakhotia, with support from Dr. Monica Sravanti, Dr. Giridhar, and Millet Mothers Coordinator Madhuri.

The official launch event took place at the Essjay Fortune Community Hall, Begumpet, Hyderabad, and was graced by Prasanna Srinivasa Sarakadam, Chairman of MBF. Speaking at the event, he highlighted the dual focus of the program: employee wellness and women empowerment.

“Employee productivity begins with good health. When employees eat nutritious food, they think better, work better, and live better. Our Millet Mothers initiative ensures that every meal served not only nourishes individuals but also empowers the women who prepare it,” said Sarakadam.

The Millet Lunch Program is now open to corporate collaborations of all sizes — small, medium, and large companies across Hyderabad can partner with MBF to provide daily millet-based meals for their staff. The initiative promises freshly cooked lunches that are wholesome, easy to digest, and designed to boost mental and physical well-being.

Renowned actress Laya, serving as the Brand Ambassador for the Millet Mothers initiative, reiterated the program’s commitment to healthy living and women’s empowerment. Laya emphasized the role of millets not just in nutrition, but also as a means of fostering grassroots economic support by creating income opportunities for women.

With this initiative, MBF aims to “Make India More Healthy”, by integrating wholesome millet meals into everyday life while simultaneously uplifting local communities. Organizations interested in subscribing to the program can register to receive daily millet lunch boxes, prepared under hygienic conditions by trained Millet Mothers.

This step not only encourages employee wellness but also strengthens sustainable livelihoods for women in Hyderabad, setting a precedent for corporate social responsibility in health and nutrition. As millets continue to gain popularity for their health benefits, this program positions Hyderabad as a leading city in workplace wellness initiatives, combining nutrition, empowerment, and innovation.